Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJ. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.26. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$49.17 and a 1-year high of C$85.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

