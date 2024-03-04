Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$245.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$210.00 to C$245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$231.42.

TSE WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$164.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$221.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$196.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$191.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

