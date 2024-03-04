Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$215.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KXS. CIBC dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$199.44.

TSE KXS opened at C$149.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 310.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$191.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$154.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. Insiders have sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

