Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $120.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.47.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. NetApp has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

