StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $196.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

