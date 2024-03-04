StockNews.com Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 458,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of AXT by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

