StockNews.com Downgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Buy

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.03 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $255.58 million, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 467,998 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 284,960 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

