StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:FUN opened at $42.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.4% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 53.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.