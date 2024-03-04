StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $14.27 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

