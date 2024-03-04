StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.48. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

