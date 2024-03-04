StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

