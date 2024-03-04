StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Reed’s stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.
Reed’s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.