StockNews.com Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Buy

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

JOYY stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JOYY by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

