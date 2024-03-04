Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,626,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 8,418,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,750.5 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS:DNPUF opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.56.
About Sumitomo Pharma
