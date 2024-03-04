Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,626,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 8,418,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,750.5 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:DNPUF opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

