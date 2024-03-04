Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $799.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,601,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 392,417 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

