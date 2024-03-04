Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 167 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

