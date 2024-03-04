Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 38.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 460,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $79.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

