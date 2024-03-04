Synovus Financial Corp Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 158.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $60.38 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.