Synovus Financial Corp Has $398,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $44,979,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $204.39 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.70.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

