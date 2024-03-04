Synovus Financial Corp Has $413,000 Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average is $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.52. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.17 and a 12 month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $348.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JJSF

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.