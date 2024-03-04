Synovus Financial Corp Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,313,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,590,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $77.26 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2865 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.