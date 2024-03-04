Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $445,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

