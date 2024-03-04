Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,726 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,223,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,663.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,455 shares of company stock worth $1,629,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Down 0.9 %

Model N stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

