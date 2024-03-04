Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Veracyte Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

