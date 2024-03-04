Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,977,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $404.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.65. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $407.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.