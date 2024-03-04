Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.56% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,852,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.4074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

