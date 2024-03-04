Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,534 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

