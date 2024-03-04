Synovus Financial Corp Sells 253 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.96 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

