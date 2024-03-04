Synovus Financial Corp Sells 256 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $134.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

