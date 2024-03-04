Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

