Talphera (TLPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Talphera to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talphera Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $1.31 on Monday. Talphera has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Talphera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

