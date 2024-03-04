TD Cowen Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $105.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $124.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

