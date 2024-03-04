TD Cowen Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $14.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in GoodRx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

