TD Securities Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$6.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.29.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.11. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

