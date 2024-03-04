TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $143.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

