Teck Resources Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Eight Capital Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Eight Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.