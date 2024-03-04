Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,738 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

