Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $142.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,904 shares of company stock worth $1,802,264. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

