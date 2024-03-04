Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,765 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PATH opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

