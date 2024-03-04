Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $211.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

