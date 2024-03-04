Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $2,901,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

