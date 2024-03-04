Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,458,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $23,152,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Insider Activity

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

