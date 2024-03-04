Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,501 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after purchasing an additional 612,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemours by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 333,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Chemours Stock Up 5.6 %

CC stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.