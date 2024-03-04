Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,902 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

