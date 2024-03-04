Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,476 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

WH opened at $75.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

