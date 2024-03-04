Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

