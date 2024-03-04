Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 197 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,658 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,675. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $277.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day moving average is $271.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

