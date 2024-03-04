Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 3,807 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.