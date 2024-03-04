Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 6,063 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,223. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

