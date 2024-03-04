Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,360 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Down 0.1 %

MORN opened at $298.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $301.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $20,709,378 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.