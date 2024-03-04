Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,262 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

